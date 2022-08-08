Citigroup Hit With $70M Suit Over Shopify, Colgate Trades

By Katryna Perera (August 8, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Citigroup was hit with a proposed class action Saturday alleging the financial services giant caused $70 million in trading losses earlier this year when it allegedly botched large trade orders involving shares of Shopify Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Loomis Sayles Trust Co. LLC, an investment advisory firm, filed its complaint in New York federal court, saying Citigroup Inc. should have never executed several large stock orders in March since "any reasonable analysis of liquidity and imbalance data" would have revealed that the full quantity of the orders would affect the stock price. According to the complaint, Loomis engaged Citigroup on March...

