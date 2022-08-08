Ga. McDonald's Franchisees Want PPP Fraud Case Tossed

By Kelcey Caulder (August 8, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Several companies behind two Georgia McDonald's franchises asked a federal judge to dismiss an ex-assistant manager's claims he was retaliated against for refusing to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program and for complaining about his work environment. In a motion filed Friday, Messer Ventures LLC, Messer Management LLC, Messer Franchises LLC and Paul Messer Inc. said Stephen Wilkes' suit should be dismissed because his claims are untimely and because he didn't exhaust his administrative remedies. False Claims Act-based allegations that the companies' owners allowed the restaurants' middle management to fill out bogus paperwork to receive PPP funds for purported new hires...

