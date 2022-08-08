Exec Defrauded Medicare With COVID Test Lies, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (August 8, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during trial openings Monday that Arrayit Corp.'s president defrauded the Medicare program, patients and investors out of millions with lies about its COVID-19 tests, while defense counsel argued that the defendant dedicated his life to science and never thought he was defrauding anybody. Prosecutor Jacob Nathaniel Foster told a 12-member jury and four alternates that during trial, they'll see evidence showing Mark Schena, 59, falsely claimed that Arrayit had developed a COVID-19 blood test early in the coronavirus pandemic, when in reality the company was using the blood drawn from patients to run hundreds of...

