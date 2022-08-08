Actavis Keeps Trial Win In Man's Heart Attack Suit

By Lauraann Wood (August 8, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Saturday refused to unwind Actavis' trial win over allegations that the company's Androderm testosterone drug caused a man's heart attack, saying that while Actavis' disclosure of a regulator's letter hours after trial was "fishy," the plaintiff had not proved the company needed to share it earlier. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said he wouldn't retry Brad Martin's claims against Actavis because neither the company's post-trial disclosure of a 2018 letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor its introduction of a different drug's warning label during trial nor were enough to unwind the jury's verdict last...

