AIPLA Says 'Rare' PTAB Abuse No Basis For Sanctions Policy

By Britain Eakin (August 8, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The American Intellectual Property Law Association has urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to not adopt any new policies to handle abuse as the USPTO director looks into whether companies challenging two VLSI Technology Inc. patents at the heart of a $2 billion jury verdict engaged in unethical conduct. AIPLA called the VLSI matter "unique," saying in an amicus brief filed Friday that nothing like it has come before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in nearly a decade of practice and that it shouldn't justify making sanctions motions or director review requests a regular practice before the board. AIPLA...

