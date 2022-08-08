FAA Rips Two-Year Delay In Texas Airport Fuel Depot Suit

By Grace Dixon (August 8, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration renewed its bid to toss local residents' challenge to its environmental analysis of plans to construct a jet fuel depot near Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, telling the court that the suit comes two years too late. The FAA urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to dismiss the petition lodged by Southeast Austin Neighbors and Residents Organized for Environmental Justice, as well as People Organized in Defense of the Earth and Her Resources, filed more than two years after the agency determined that the expanded fuel farm would "not significantly affect the quality of the human environment."...

