Co-Class Counsels Named In Baby Food Heavy Metal Row

By Emily Field (August 8, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tapped Lori G. Feldman of George Gesten McDonald PLLC and Rebecca A. Peterson of Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP as interim lead co-counsels in consolidated litigation over allegedly contaminated Nurture Inc. baby food. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said Feldman and Peterson were the first to file one of the suits alleging that Nurture had manufactured baby food containing dangerous heavy metals. Additionally, Peterson was recently named interim co-lead counsel in similar litigation against Plum Benefit Corp., the judge said. "Finally, Ms. Feldman is based in New York, was admitted to the Southern District...

