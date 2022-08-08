Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Twitter Spy Case Jury Deliberates Amid COVID-19 'Time Bomb'

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 8, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the trial of an ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia persuaded the parties on Monday to proceed with a trimmed jury panel after one juror dropped out with COVID-19, saying the risk of others catching the disease meant the trial faced "a ticking time bomb."

On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen told lawyers outside the presence of the jury that one juror tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Instead of swapping in an alternate, the judge decided to have deliberations go forward with the remaining 11 jurors, a decision both...

