Twitter Spy Case Jury Deliberates Amid COVID-19 'Time Bomb'

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 8, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the trial of an ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia persuaded the parties on Monday to proceed with a trimmed jury panel after one juror dropped out with COVID-19, saying the risk of others catching the disease meant the trial faced "a ticking time bomb." On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen told lawyers outside the presence of the jury that one juror tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Instead of swapping in an alternate, the judge decided to have deliberations go forward with the remaining 11 jurors, a decision both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS