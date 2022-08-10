NTIA Awards Alaskan Tribal Grants, Expands Program By $1B

By Christopher Cole (August 9, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $51 million in grants for internet connectivity to a pair of Alaskan tribal entities and said it would expand the funding program by $1 billion this year to meet high demand. The grants under the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program are headed to Doyon Ltd. and Ahtna Intertribal Resource Commission in Alaska, which provide services for large swaths of Native American territory. An arm of the Commerce Department, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, unveiled the grants and program expansion during a trip that various federal officials made to Alaska this week to focus on...

