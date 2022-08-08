Apple Expert Testifies Pinn Is Tone Deaf To How AirPods Work

By Craig Clough (August 8, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A wireless technology expert testifying for Apple Inc. told a California jury on Monday that the company's AirPods do not infringe Pinn Inc.'s wireless earbud design patents for a number of reasons, including that Apple's so-called charging case does not technically charge the earbuds despite its "catchy name." Jonathan Wells, who has a PhD in microwave physics from the University of Bath, told the jury that the AirPods' case does not charge the earbuds — which is a key limitation in reach of Pinn's two asserted claims — because the charging circuitry is located inside the earbuds themselves. The case only provides a voltage...

