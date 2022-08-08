Platinum Bond Fraud Trial Nears End As Both Sides Rest

By Stewart Bishop (August 8, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The trial of former Platinum Partners managing director and portfolio manager Daniel Small is headed to closing arguments after both prosecutors and the defense on Monday rested in the case accusing the former hedge fund executive of defrauding bondholders in a Platinum-controlled oil and gas company. Prosecutors say Small helped rig a 2014 consent solicitation vote to change the terms of Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC bonds, so the proceeds from a sale of the Texas-based company's most lucrative assets went mostly to Black Elk's preferred equity holders to the detriment of third-party bondholders. Small, along with Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht,...

