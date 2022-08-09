Warner Bros. Took Wheel On Motor Trend Value, Del. Suit Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 9, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The minority owner of auto enthusiast media company Motor Trend Group LLC sued Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and two subsidiaries in Delaware's Court of Chancery, seeking to prevent Motor Trend's majority owner from driving down an appraisal of the joint venture. In a redacted complaint unsealed late Monday, New York-based Global Automotive Holdings LLC sought a court order to preserve its rights under a 2017 operating agreement, which includes a put right that would let Global to cash out its minority share at the joint venture's fair market value. But the majority owner, Discovery Extreme Holdings LLC, has breached the agreement...

