Nikola Founder's SEC Suit Paused As Criminal Trial Looms

By Linda Chiem (August 9, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge paused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil suit alleging Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton fraudulently raised billions for the electric-truck startup by misleading investors, saying the government's upcoming criminal trial against Milton should play out first. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Monday granted the federal government's request to intervene and stay the SEC's separate civil action until Milton's criminal trial, which starts in September, wraps up. In the same order, Judge Hellerstein denied Milton's request to dismiss the SEC's suit or have it transferred to Utah, where Milton lives, or Arizona, where Nikola is...

