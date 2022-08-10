Judge Grants Attys' $20M Fee Bid For ATM Antitrust Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 9, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has awarded more than $20 million in fees, plus another $10 million for litigation expenses, to three firms that brokered a $66.7 million settlement with major banks over claims they conspired to fix ATM access fees. In a Monday filing, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Mehri & Skalet PLLC were entitled to the $20 million fee for the matter. Judge Leon also said that the legal team was awarded reimbursement in the amount of $10 million to cover the costs they...

