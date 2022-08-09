Insurer Must Cover ConMed Landlord In Chemical Hazard Suit

By Hope Patti (August 9, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit must cover the landlord of medical technology company ConMed's Georgia facility in an underlying suit brought by workers alleging exposure to harmful chemicals, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino granted ConMed Corp.'s motion for judgment on its breach of contract claim against Federal Insurance Co., ruling that ConMed's indemnification of its landlord, Breit Industrial Canyon GA1B01 LLC, and related entities pursuant to an insured contract is covered by its policies. A New York federal judge ruled that Chubb unit Federal Insurance must pay defense costs for a medical technology company that...

