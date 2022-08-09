NJ Developer, Investors Agree To Manager Switch In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (August 9, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A deal between real estate developer National Realty Investment Advisors and a group of investors to swap the company's current manager for one with no ties to its former leadership received a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's approval on Tuesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood during a hearing approved the settlement between NRIA and the investors, ending the investors' bid to put a court-appointed trustee in place of company manager Brian Casey, who they said was tainted by his association with ex-NRIA executives now facing fraud claims. "I think the optics of him being retained by prior management was too much for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS