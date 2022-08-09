Judge Won't Nix Shipbuilder Claims In Petrobras Bribery Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 9, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Samsung Heavy Industries can pursue its attempt to hold Petrobras America at least partially responsible for a $200 million settlement that resolved a dispute over a corrupt drilling services deal, a Texas judge said on Tuesday, rejecting the Brazilian company's argument that the claim is time-barred. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal dismissed Petrobras' argument that the South Korean shipbuilder had missed a two-year cutoff to file its claim, saying it more appropriately fell under a four-year statute of limitations in Texas for claims involving contractual obligations. Samsung is asking the court to hold Petrobras at least partially liable for...

