Insurers Ducking Coverage In Art Forgery Row, Exhibitor Says

By Riley Murdock (August 9, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An art exhibitor asked a New York federal court to stop a group of European insurers from dodging payments related to its confiscated paintings, arguing the insurers were conducting a perpetual investigation in an attempt to skip coverage. Global Art Exhibitions Inc. wants the insurers to cover its efforts to defend the authenticity of 12 paintings seized by the Italian government in 2017 under suspicions of forgery, according to filings in the case. GAE's policy includes $6.5 million in recovery cost coverage, but the exhibitor is struggling to pay millions of dollars to lawyers and experts in defense of the works,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS