Comic Creator Says DC Editor's Widow Won't Return Art

By Rosie Manins (August 9, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A comic creator known for his work in "Batman," "300," "Sin City" and other popular titles claims in a new lawsuit that the Georgia-based widow of a DC Comics editor refuses to return unique artwork that he created in the 1980s. Frank Miller, a New York-based artist and producer, said in a Monday complaint against Jennifer Bush-Kraft that she came into possession of the two artworks at issue after her husband, David Anthony Kraft, died in May 2021. Miller said he thought the works that he gave to Kraft to use on covers of his "Comics Interview" magazine, which featured interviews...

