Utilities Tell 7th Circ. Not To Block $500M Power Line Work

By Katie Buehler (August 10, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Developers of a $500 million Midwest power line project told the Seventh Circuit it could not halt construction on the project without improperly expanding federal court jurisdiction because the project no longer crosses federal land and that phase of the work does not require federal approval. The American Transmission Co. LLC and two other utilities involved in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project told the Seventh Circuit in a brief filed Monday that conservation groups seeking the "extraordinary relief" of a permanent injunction against the entire 102-mile, high-voltage transmission line project have no leg to stand on. While the utilities are appealing all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS