FTC Wins FleetCor False Ad Suit, Teeing Up $550M Relief Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (August 10, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge handed the Federal Trade Commission a win Tuesday on claims FleetCor Technologies' deceptive advertising and unfair fee practices were "ingrained in the fabric of the company for years" but ruled the FTC must first exhaust its administrative litigation process before seeking its requested $550 million relief. In a 130-page decision, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said the FTC offered "broad and detailed" evidence against FleetCor — including advertisements, internal marketing studies and an "outpouring" of customer complaints — that show that it is liable for multiple violations of the FTC Act. "The FTC's accumulated evidence presented in...

