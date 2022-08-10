Spacey Can Question Ex-BuzzFeed Reporter In Abuse Suit

By Ivan Moreno (August 10, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A former BuzzFeed journalist who wrote a 2017 article about a friend's sex abuse allegations against Kevin Spacey can't use reporter shield laws to avoid further questioning as part of a lawsuit against the actor, a New York federal judge has ruled. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a Tuesday order that Adam Vary's testimony and the documents Spacey seeks are relevant in evaluating the credibility of Anthony Rapp, the Broadway actor suing the former "House of Cards" star. Rapp alleges that Spacey forcibly fondled him at a 1986 party when Rapp was 14, an accusation Spacey denies. Since there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS