Allergan Must Comply With Implant MDL Discovery

By Jonathan Capriel (August 10, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Allergan can't delay handing over communications its sales representatives had with physicians regarding the safety and efficacy of its textured breast implants, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled, saying the records are necessary at this point in the multidistrict litigation. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti said in his order issued Tuesday that he would not overturn a decision by the MDL's special master, retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Dickson, requiring the company to hand over documents related to 426 patients at this stage of discovery. "Allergan's remaining arguments emphasize how burdensome the ordered discovery could be and how...

