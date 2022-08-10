Real Estate Rumors: Anthony Hay, Babe Rizzuto, Silverman

By Andrew McIntyre (August 10, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with California investor Anthony Hay has picked up a San Francisco multifamily property for $18.05 million, The Registry reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 625 Scott St., a 42-unit building, and the seller is The Delta Group, a partnership that includes several families, according to the report. Conair fortune heir Babe Rizzuto has picked up a Jupiter Island, Florida, estate for $35 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 609 S. Beach Rd., which has 11,000 square feet and includes nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and the...

