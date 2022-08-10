Nielsen Fights To Withhold Ratings Data In Price-Fixing MDL

By Kelly Lienhard (August 10, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Media data and analytics firm the Nielsen Co. told an Illinois federal court Tuesday that it should be able to withhold ratings data from ad buyers in multidistrict litigation accusing broadcasters of TV ad price-fixing, claiming that it can't be required to give away confidential, proprietary information in a case the company isn't directly involved in. According to Nielsen, the Northern District Court of Illinois should toss the buyers' motion to compel because the request would force Nielsen to create new documents containing its commercial work products and opinions, which the court has previously rejected. Nielsen added that it offered two...

