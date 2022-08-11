Gov't Agencies Team Up For Tribal Broadband Program

By Isaac Monterose (August 11, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Two federal agencies have agreed to comply with a tribal broadband internet program's requirements for cultural resources, historic preservation and environmental protection, which will allow "high-speed internet service to be deployed quickly while also ensuring safeguards to protect Native lands and interests." According to a Tuesday announcement, this collaboration between the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will also streamline reviews conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act. The announcement also mentioned that the NTIA has allocated $1 billion from the...

