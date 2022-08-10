China Says CHIPS Act Will 'Distort' Supply Chains

By Rae Ann Varona (August 10, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday slammed the new U.S. law giving nearly $53 billion to boost domestic semiconductor production as an example of "economic coercion," saying the law would upset international trade. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a press conference that provisions in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to protect and grow the U.S. domestic chip-making industry "have a strong geopolitical undertone" and limit normal investment and trade with China. "It would distort the global semiconductor supply chains and disrupt international trade," Wenbin said. "China is firmly against that." President Joe Biden signed the...

