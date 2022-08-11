Team Telecom Asks FCC To Clear Undersea Cable Plan

By Kelly Lienhard (August 11, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has asked the Federal Communications Commission to approve the transfer of Global Cloud Xchange's licenses for an undersea cable project to Reef Bidco Ltd., as long as the telecom company complies with certain commitments. The NTIA made the request on behalf of the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector, known as "Team Telecom," in a Monday petition which was posted Tuesday, stating that it has no objection to the approval of the application, dependent on Global Cloud Xchange abiding by its agreements with federal agencies. The proposed...

