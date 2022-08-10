Northern Trust Can't Sink Suit Over Massive 401(k) Plan

By Abby Wargo (August 10, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to shut down a proposed class action brought by current and former Northern Trust workers who accused the asset management company of lining its pockets by steering their savings toward its own high-cost, poorly performing investment funds. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle Sr. rejected Northern Trust's motion to dismiss the suit Friday, allowing the workers' breach of fiduciary duty claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to proceed because the workers made plausible claims the $2.7 billion plan was improperly loaded with shoddy funds. "The complaint provides third-party analysis comparing the focus funds with...

