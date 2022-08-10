Bryant Crash Pics Part Of 'Culture Of Callousness,' Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 10, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Vanessa Bryant fought tears as her attorney told a California federal jury on Wednesday about a "culture of callousness" within Los Angeles County agencies that led first responders to share unauthorized photos of the mutilated remains of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter following their deaths in a helicopter crash. Luis Li of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC made the comments during his opening statement in the trial over Bryant's suit against Los Angeles County and its first responder agencies. She is accusing them of violating her 14th Amendment privacy rights by snapping unnecessary photos of Kobe's and their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS