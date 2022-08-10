Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bryant Crash Pics Part Of 'Culture Of Callousness,' Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 10, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Vanessa Bryant fought tears as her attorney told a California federal jury on Wednesday about a "culture of callousness" within Los Angeles County agencies that led first responders to share unauthorized photos of the mutilated remains of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter following their deaths in a helicopter crash.

Luis Li of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC made the comments during his opening statement in the trial over Bryant's suit against Los Angeles County and its first responder agencies. She is accusing them of violating her 14th Amendment privacy rights by snapping unnecessary photos of Kobe's and their...

