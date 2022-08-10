Postmates Couriers Ask 1st Circ. To Flip Arbitration Ruling

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 10, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court erroneously ruled that an arbitration exemption didn't apply to three Postmates couriers' misclassification claims and used out-of-circuit cases to reach that conclusion, the workers said Wednesday, urging the First Circuit to reverse the decision. The couriers said in their brief to the appellate court that the lower court erred in 2021 by granting Postmates Inc.'s arbitration bid in their suit alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors. The couriers further argued that they are no different from the Amazon drivers the First Circuit ruled in favor of in Waithaka v. Amazon.com. The Postmates couriers also said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS