Viability Of Bribe Case Against Ex-NY Lt. Gov. In Question

By Pete Brush (August 10, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is wrestling with the soundness of bribery charges accusing former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin of corruptly doling out state funds in exchange for political contributions — refusing to rule out dismissing the case. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken took up the matter Tuesday in a nearly two-hour argument session where Benjamin's lawyer urged dismissal of the charges before trial on the theory that they describe routine political activity as opposed to criminal conduct. Benjamin, who denies guilt, was charged in April with fraud, conspiracy and bribery by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, which alleged he...

