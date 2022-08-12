Avis And Customers Reach $45M Deal In E-Toll Fees Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 12, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Rental car giant Avis Budget Group Inc. will reimburse members of a customer class accusing it of secretly charging extra fees on its electronic toll-payment service, according to a $45 million settlement agreement submitted for approval in a New Jersey federal court. The company doing business as Avis Rent A Car System LLC and Budget Rent A Car System Inc. along with private contractor Highway Toll Administration LLC told the court Wednesday that they reached their agreement on June 29 with the class led by Jose Mendez. Under the terms of the deal, Avis Budget will pay up to $45 million...

