5 Shareholders Drop Suits Over $11B Switch Merger

By David Holtzman (August 11, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Five of the six shareholders who sued data center developer Switch Inc. in New York federal court over its $11 billion go-private merger with investment firms DigitalBridge and IFM Investors dropped their cases this week. The voluntary dismissals on Wednesday and Thursday followed shareholders' approval of the merger, which a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows occurred at an Aug. 4 meeting. The five shareholders — Denise Redfield, Marc Waterman, Robert Wilhelm, Stephen Bushansky and Ryan O'Dell — had challenged the deal in court filings in June and July, saying Switch did not disclose certain financial information they needed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS