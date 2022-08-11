Boeing Tweaks Bylaw In 737 Max Deal, Attys Get Up To $4.25M

By Lauraann Wood (August 11, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Boeing will revise bylaws that a Seventh Circuit panel said improperly barred federal derivative claims, ending a dispute with shareholders over alleged proxy misstatements regarding its 737 Max jet that spawned suits in both Illinois federal court and the Delaware Court of Chancery. If the settlement deal disclosed Wednesday is approved in both Delaware and Illinois, Boeing's executive and board director insurance will pay the company $6.25 million. Attorneys for Seafarers Pension Plan, which sued on the company's behalf, will seek up to $4.25 million of that settlement fund in fees and expenses, according to the preliminary approval motion. Full court...

