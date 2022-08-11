Models Sue Atlanta-Area Clubs Over 'Improper' Use of Photos

By Tiffany Hu (August 11, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Two strip clubs and a nightclub in Georgia have been hit with lawsuits by a number of well-known models, including two Playboy Playmates, over allegations that the club owners are using their photos to promote their respective clubs without the models' knowledge or consent. In the first of three lawsuits filed Wednesday, the models alleged that an Atlanta-based strip club called Club Wax and its owner Jamie Ortiz made "improper and illegal use" of their images in ads for the club. None of the models have worked at or have been hired to endorse the club — but the images were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS