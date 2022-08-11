Warren Urges DOJ To Ban Contractors Over Criminal Conduct

By Lauren Berg (August 11, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ben Ray Luján on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Justice to ban businesses that commit crimes from serving as government contractors, saying the agency has been "allowing them to slide by with penalties and settlements." Warren, D-Mass., and Luján, D-N.M., expressed concern that the Justice Department has not been using its authority to suspend or debar corporate criminals from going through the government contracting process, according to a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "We write regarding our ongoing concern that the federal government is failing to...

