Biden's 10th Circ. Pick Seen As Humble Yet Savvy Prosecutor

By Hannah Albarazi (August 11, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has tapped for the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals a longtime federal prosecutor who's respected across party lines for his humility and compassion — and, if confirmed, would be the first person of color from Kansas to serve as a judge in that court. Biden announced on Tuesday that his choice for the vacant judgeship is Jabari Wamble, an assistant U.S. attorney in Kansas. If confirmed, Wamble, who is Black, would bring greater diversity to the largely white circuit bench. "I cannot be more delighted that the president has nominated him to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals," said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS