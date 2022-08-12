Robinhood Can't Yet Ditch 'Meme Stock' Manipulation Claims

By Hailey Konnath (August 11, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out investors' claims that Robinhood manipulated the stock market when it restricted trading on "meme stocks" during last year's market volatility, finding that they've plausibly alleged that Robinhood acted willfully to lower the prices of the affected stocks. In a lengthy order, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga agreed to dismiss the shareholders' claim that the popular stock-trading platform for retail investors misled investors as to its liquidity woes, but left intact their market manipulation claims. The judge held that investors pointed to conflicting statements made by Robinhood employees, its CEO's "subtle...

