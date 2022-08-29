Biden's Enviro Justice Push Dips Into Uncharted Waters

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 29, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration is using its authority more broadly and aggressively than previous administrations to protect communities that suffer from environmental justice issues, with federal agencies creating new gray areas that are unsettling clients and local regulators. Environmental justice — the concept of protecting low-income communities and communities of color that suffer from disproportionate pollution burdens — has been a focal point for the administration since Biden's inauguration. But without new statutory or regulatory authority to drive their environmental justice initiatives, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies have exercised their existing authority...

