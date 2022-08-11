Quinn Emanuel Hit With $250M Suit Over Loan Fight Loss

By Katie Buehler (August 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Energy holding company GIT Inc. slapped Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP with a $250 million malpractice lawsuit in New York state court Thursday, claiming that blunders made by the firm's attorneys caused the company to lose a $100 million loan dispute with UBS AG's London branch. GIT, formerly known as Greka Integrated Inc., claims it is now on the hook for a roughly $136.9 million judgment because Quinn Emanuel attorneys "neglected to raise a meritorious defense" to defeat the investment bank's summary judgment motion. Lawyers for the firm allegedly failed to argue that two loans now-bankrupt subsidiaries of GIT took...

