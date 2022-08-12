9th Circ. Might Wait Before Ruling On COVID Insurance Suits

By Greg Lamm (August 12, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Several Washington businesses urged a Ninth Circuit panel Friday to rule that their insurance policies cover COVID-19-related business losses related to government shutdown orders, while the judges wrestled with whether they should make any decision at all until the Washington Supreme Court rules on its first COVID-19 coverage suit. The three-judge panel homed in on a key issue argued in three consolidated cases: whether restaurants and dental offices' losses stemming from the shutdowns are covered as a direct physical loss of property. State supreme courts and federal appeals courts have so far entirely sided with insurers, finding that COVID-19 losses don't qualify...

