Real Estate Rumors: Shop Fresh, Navarro, Hivemind

By Andrew McIntyre (August 12, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Shop Fresh has inked a deal to lease 20,000 square feet in Brooklyn, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for space at 50 Pennsylvania Ave., which is owned by Pennrose Holdings, and the supermarket has signed a 25-year lease, according to the report. Meanwhile, Sherman Financial Group CEO Benjamin Navarro is buying a Cincinnati-area professional tennis event, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the price. Beemok Capital, an investment fund that manages Navarro's assets, is buying the Western & Southern Open tournament, an annual event in Mason, Ohio, and the deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS