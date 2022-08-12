Retirement Fund Group Wants Data Breach Suit Tossed

By Ben Kochman (August 12, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Benefits administration company Transamerica Corp. has asked a New York federal court to toss a proposed class action brought after a 2021 data breach, arguing that 401(k) recipients affected by the episode could not have been harmed by an "internal coding error." In court papers filed Thursday, Transamerica said 401(k) participant Eric Giannini's retirement plan and tax information could not have been "accessed by unauthorized parties," as Giannini claims, because the incident — which the company called an internal "mistake" — merely led to other professional retirement plan administrators viewing the data. "Only authorized retirement plan administrator users with valid credentials...

