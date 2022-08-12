Trump Org. CFO Ordered To Face Charges At Oct. Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (August 12, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Friday largely rejected an attempt by the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg to escape tax fraud charges, setting a trial date for Oct. 24 in Manhattan. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan issued his decision after reviewing dueling book-length briefs on a motion to dismiss the indictment, clearing the way to put former President Donald Trump's real estate company and one of its top executives on trial for financial crimes. Allen Weisselberg arrives in court Friday to hear a decision on his motion to dismiss the tax fraud indictment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS