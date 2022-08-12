Ga. Judge Won't Let Attys Exit $200M Boat Accident Case

By Rosie Manins (August 12, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge has denied a request by Carlton Fields attorneys to withdraw their representation of a defunct boat maker facing $48 million in damages as part of a $200 million verdict awarded to the parents of a young boy who died in a boating accident on a Georgia lake. Judge B. Chan Caudell of the Superior Court of Rabun County, Georgia, said in an order Thursday that permitting Robert L. Shannon Jr. and Logan M. Owens of Carlton Fields to withdraw as counsel for Malibu Boats West Inc. "will interrupt the orderly operation of the court and cause manifest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS