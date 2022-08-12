IPhone Class Attys Seek $6.6M Fee After Apple Deal

By Elliot Weld (August 12, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Class attorneys representing iPhone users who won a $20 million settlement from Apple over updates that allegedly caused devices to crash are requesting a $6.6 million chunk of the payout for their services in the suit that lasted over six years. In their motion Thursday, attorneys from Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC said the fee is warranted given the amount of hours they spent working the case, the expenses they incurred in the process and the favorable outcome they achieved. In addition to requesting one-third of the settlement fund, the attorneys are asking for $2.8 million in litigation expenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS