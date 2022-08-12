Oil Co. Can Pursue $559M Occidental Award In Calif.

By Caroline Simson (August 12, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An oil company looking to enforce a $558.6 million arbitral award against an Occidental Petroleum Corp. unit has been given permission by a New York judge to hunt down its parent company's assets in California, as Occidental continues its efforts to have the award nixed over an alleged conflict of interest. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Wednesday agreed to allow Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. to register his ruling enforcing the award in California, saying the company had shown that Occidental subsidiary Occidental Exploration and Production Co., or OEPC, lacks sufficient assets to enforce the award in the Empire State....

