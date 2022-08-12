Dallas Pension Fund Seeks Redo Of 'Tainted' $1.2B Trial

By Katie Buehler (August 12, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Dallas Police & Fire Pension System has asked a Texas state court for a new trial in its $1.2 billion lawsuit accusing The Townsend Group of failing to warn about risks of investing in undeveloped land, claiming its jury loss was "tainted" by Townsend's arguments that the suit was invented by lawyers. The pension system urged a Dallas County District Court judge in a Thursday motion to wipe out a July jury verdict that cleared Townsend Holdings LLC of most claims in the lawsuit and found the investment firm owed nothing for losses attributable to its negligence. That verdict, delivered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS