Kevin Hart's Media Co. Hires GC From 'Walking Dead' Brand

By Michele Gorman (August 12, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Hartbeat, comedian Kevin Hart's media and entertainment company, said Thursday it has hired as its first ever general counsel an industry veteran who has been in-house at Skybound Entertainment, the company behind "The Walking Dead," and The Madison Square Garden Co. Candisse Williamson joins the Los Angeles-based Hartbeat as executive vice president and general counsel to head up its business and legal affairs, according to the announcement. Her appointment comes shortly after Hart combined two of his entities — comedy brand Laugh Out Loud and film and television studio HartBeat Productions — into Hartbeat. Williamson most recently was general counsel at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS